CHICAGO — Two more episodes of "The Last Dance" premiered Sunday night. The highly-anticipated documentary about Michael Jordan and the Bulls premiered several months early before it was even finished.

The fifth episode opens with a touching tribute to Kobe Bryant. It also highlights Jordan’s first encounter with future teammate Toni Kukoc, the birth of “Air Jordan,” and “The Shrug.” The sixth dives into Jordan’s gambling activities, concludes the first three-peat, and shares the difficulties of being an icon.