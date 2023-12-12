CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls announced their inaugural “Ring of Honor” class Tuesday, which will recognize and celebrate past players, coaches and front office staff who made outstanding contributions to help define the organization throughout it’s history, according to a press release from the team.

The Bulls’ inaugural Ring of Honor class will include 13 individuals — Artis Gilmore, Phil Jackson, Michael Jordan, Johnny “Red” Kerr, Dick Klein, Jerry Krause, Toni Kukoc, Bob Love, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, Jerry Sloan, Chet Walker and Tex Winter — and one team, the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls.

The Bulls will honor the following players, coaches and staff from the 1995-96 team:

Players: Randy Brown, Jud Buechler Jason Caffey, James Edwards, Jack Haley, Ron Harper, Michael Jordan, Steve Kerr, Toni Kukoc, Luc Longley, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, John Salley, Dickey Simpkins and Bill Wennington

Jim Cleamons, Phil Jackson, Erik Helland, John Paxson, Jimmy Rodgers and Tex Winter Front Office Members: Ivica Dukan, Clarence Gaines, Jr., Jerry Krause, John Ligmanowski, Chip Schaefer, Jim Stack and Al Vermeil

“The Chicago Bulls Ring of Honor will be a first-of-its-kind celebration honoring many of the legends who have helped shape our organization over the past 57 years,” said Michael Reinsdorf, president and chief executive officer. “They have deep connections to our fans and community and represent a spirit of competition, hard work, and toughness. This January, we look forward to cementing their legacy in Bulls history and inspiring the future of our organization.”

According to team officials, the criteria to be met for Ring of Honor honorees includes six benchmarks:

spending at least three seasons with Chicago.

Players must be retired from basketball for at least three years.

Staff must have made significant contributions to the Bulls — including an impact on championships or league awards .

All honorees must have significant achievements with Chicago where they made a meaningful contribution to team success or hold record that have sustained throughout team history.

All honorees must have demonstrated high character and integrity both on and off the court and throughout their playing career and retirement.

For the first class, in addition to the general evaluation criteria, all individual players have been honored by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame or had their retirement banners raised at the United Center.

The Bulls will honor their inaugural Ring of Honor class with several events throughout January, including a halftime presentation during the Bulls game against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 12, as well as a website planned to launch in early January.