Bulls will sign center Tony Bradley, reports say

CHICAGO – The Bulls’ active free agency period to date included another move on Wednesday morning as they looked to add some size to their roster for the upcoming 2021-2022 season.

Free agent C Tony Bradley has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chicago Bulls, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2021

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Bulls are signing center Tony Bradley to a one-year minute deal. The team cannot confirm the deal to August 6th.

A first round pick of the Lakers in 2017 (28th overall), the 6-10 center has played in the NBA four seasons with the Jazz, Sixers, and Thunder. He’s averaged 5.4 points and 4.8 rebounds in 112 games, splitting last season between Philadelphia and Oklahoma City, with Bradley making the switch after a March 25th trade.

In 42 games with both teams, Bradley averaged 7.1 points and 5.7 rebounds a contest. He’ll add some interior size for the Bulls coming off the bench this season.

This continues a busy stretch of signings for the Bulls that includes guards Lonzo Ball (sign-and-trade, Pelicans) and Alex Caruso (free agent) along with guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (sign-and-trade, Spurs) on Tuesday.