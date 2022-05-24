CHICAGO – Not since the days of the dynasty have they played a game in that European country, but over 25 years later, the Bulls are headed back to France.

A Trip Overseas in 2023: The NBA announced today that the Bulls will face the Pistons in a regular season game in Paris on Thursday, January 19, 2023. It will the Bulls first trip to France since 1997, when they played two preseason games in Paris. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Z7763ZcuZ4 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) May 24, 2022

On Tuesday morning, the NBA announced that the Bulls will face the Pistons in Paris at Accor Arena on Thursday, January 19th, 2023.

This will be the Bulls’ first game in France since the 1997-1998 team began their campaign with a pair of preseason games in the city as part of the McDonalds’ Championship. It was the beginning of what would be the final year of the team’s 1990’s dynasty as they captured their sixth championship in eight years.

Current Bulls executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas faced that team in the second of those games as a player for Olympiacos of Greece.

“It is a great honor to bring Chicago Bulls basketball back to Paris for The NBA Paris Game 2023 – an event that illustrates the league’s commitment to amplifying the national and global impact of basketball,” said Karnisovas in a statement released by the league. “Having played several games in Paris during my career, I know how special this will be for our players, our organization, and our international fanbase.

“We look forward to representing Chicago overseas and are grateful for the opportunity to do so.”

It will also be the Bulls’ second regular season game outside of the United States or Canada in team history, with the first coming against the Magic in Mexico City on December 13, 2018. The last time the NBA staged a game overseas was in Paris on January 24, 2020 when the Bucks beat the Hornets at Accor Arena.

The NBA first staged a regular season outside the US or Canada in November of 1990 in Japan.

On two previous occasions, the Bulls made trips overseas for an exhibition contest, playing in London against the Jazz in October of 2009 then to Rio de Janeiro to play the Wizards in October of 2013.