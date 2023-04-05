CHICAGO — There will be a member of the Bulls’ organization who takes the floor to play this season that will have the honor of being named a Most Valuable Player.

While some of his time has been spent in Chicago, it’s Carlik Jones’ work in the G-League that’s gotten some hardware.

The Chicago Bulls have an MVP Award winner in the organization in 2022-2023.

Guard Carlik Jones of the @windycitybulls has been named the G League Most Valuable Player.

He averaged a league-high 26.1 points per game.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/iglyAh4MdJ — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) April 5, 2023

The guard who has split time between the NBA Bulls and the Windy City Bulls, was named the 2022-2023 NBA G League Most Valuable Player on Wednesday after a vote by the league’s 30 head coaches and general managers.

Jones led the G League with 26.1 points in his 24 regular season games with the Windy City Bulls while also picking up 4.4 rebounds, seven assists, and 1.7 steals per contest as well. That included a 46-point effort against Lakeland on January 6 and a 40-point contest against Wisconsin in February.

Jones was also selected to the G League’s “Next Up Game” during All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City in February. At the NBA level in 2022-2023, the guard has appeared as a sub in four games this season with an average of seven minutes a game.

After going undrafted after time in college with Radford and Louisville, Jones joined the Mavericks organization to start the 2021-2022 season. After playing with the Texas Legends of the G League, Jones signed a ten-day contract with Dallas in late December.

When that expired, he joined the Nuggets on another ten-day contract, and then went back to the Legends for the rest of the season. The Bulls signed Jones before training camp and initially assigned him to Windy City before giving him a two-way contract in December.

In March, Jones’ deal was converted to a standard NBA contract.