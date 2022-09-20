CHICAGO – Of all the many things that have changed for the franchise over the last three decades, the uniform is not one of them.

While there have been a few alternate jerseys, the Bulls’ primary jerseys haven’t changed that much from the days of Michael Jordan. It’s one of the more consistent in the National Basketball Association in an era when many teams have reshaped their on-court look.

But there is one thing that will change for the Bulls’ uniforms this year, and it has to do with the sponsor.

There will be a change for the Bulls on their jerseys this year as @Moto will be the official jersey patch partner of the team starting with the 2022-2023 season. They replace Zenni, who was on the jerseys from 2018-2022. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/nFr7cG5l46 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 20, 2022

Motorola will take over as the primary jersey sponsor starting with the 2022-2023 season, the Bulls announced on Tuesday morning. The patch will be on the left shoulder and will feature the Chicago-based company’s “batwing” logo.

They will replace Zenni, who was the first Bulls’ jersey sponsor back in the fall of 2018 and remained until the end of this past season.

“The Bulls and Motorola both have a strong connection to our shared hometown of Chicago, which played a role in establishing the foundation for our relationship,” said Bulls president Michael Reinsdorf in a statement from the team. “We have worked together in the past, and it is exciting to see us take this significant step into a new, expanded partnership that will have local, national and global reach.”

The Bulls will open the preseason against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, October 4th at the United Center. After four exhibition games, the team will then open the season on the road against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, October 19th.

Their home opener is Saturday, October 22nd against the Cleveland Cavaliers, when fans will see a very small change to a consistent uniform.