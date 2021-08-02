Bulls will acquire guard Lonzo Ball in a sign-and-trade with the Pelicans, reports say

MEMPHIS, TN – MAY 10: Lonzo Ball #2 of the New Orleans Pelicans dribbles the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies on May 10, 2021 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – One of the biggest needs for the Bulls in the 2021 offseason was a player that could run the point for the franchise.

Now as the NBA Free Agency period opens, the team has found their player to fill that role.

Lonzo Ball has agreed to a four-year, $85 million deal with the Chicago Bulls, CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul tells @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2021

Per numerous reports, the first from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Bulls have agreed on a sign-and-trade with the Pelicans to acquire point guard Lonzo Ball. The reports cities Rich Paul, who is the CEO of Klutch Sports.

The Chicago Bulls are sending Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple and a second-round pick to New Orleans for Lonzo Ball, who's signing a four-year, $85M contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2021

In the deal, New Orleans will receive guard Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple, and a second round pick from the Bulls.

Deals cannot officially be done until the opening of the new league year on August 6th.

Ball just completed his fourth year in the NBA in 2020-2021, averaging 14.6 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.8 rebounds in 55 games in New Orleans. It was his second year with the Pelicans after being traded there from the Lakers in the Anthony Davis deal in July, 2019 after he spent his first two seasons in Los Angeles.

Drafted by the Lakers with the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Ball has a career average of 11.7 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game.

