Bulls will acquire DeMar DeRozan from the Spurs in a sign-and-trade, reports say

CHICAGO – For a second-straight day, the Bulls have made a major move to improve their team and their future beyond the 2021-2022 season.

Per multiple reports, the first from Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Bulls will acquire four-time All-Star guard forward DeMar DeRozan from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Thaddeus Young, a future first round pick, and two second round picks.

The team cannot make the deal official until the start until August 6th.

A 12-year NBA veteran, DeRozan has played the last three seasons with the Spurs after spending his first nine seasons with the Toronto Raptors, where he was the team’s first round pick in 2009.

Last season, he averaged 21.6 points, 6.9 assists, and 4.2 rebounds a contest for the Spurs in 61 games in San Antonio. It marked the eighth consecutive season that DeRozen has scored at least 20 points in a season.

DeRozan made his four All-Star Games as a member of the Raptors, doing so in 2014 then from 2016-2018. He made the All-NBA third team in 2017 and then the second team in 2018 in what would turn out to be his final season in Toronto.

In the summer of 2018 he was part of a blockbuster deal with the Spurs where he went to San Antonio with Jakob Poeltl and a protected first round pick in 2019 in exchange for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green. Both players would contribute to the Raptors’ 2019 NBA championship, with Leonard winning Finals MVP that year.

Since joining the Spurs, DeRozan has averaged 21.6 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.3 rebound a contest in 206 games.