Bulls unveil the first half of their 2020-2021 schedule

CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 10: The Chicago Bulls huddle up prior to a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 10, 2020 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Among the many things that is different about this upcoming NBA season is the schedule, and it’s not just about the length of it.

Not all of the 72 games that will be played are being unveiled at the same time, with the league only putting out the first half of the season this December. The rest of the schedule will be released later this winter.

But at least Bulls’ fans know when they can see their team in action the first half of the season, doing so most likely away from the arena for most of that time.

The team revealed their first 37 games for this season, starting with the opener at home against the Hawks on Wednesday, December 23rd at 7 PM. The team will be at home for their first three games against the Pacers on Saturday, December 26th then again the next night against the Warriors.

This is the first time since 2016 that the Bulls will open their season at the United Center. Fans will not be allowed into games at the start of the season due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Billy Donovan’s team hits the road for the first time on Tuesday, December 29th with the first of two games against the Wizards that week.

Both games against the world champion Lakers this season will take place in January, with the Bulls traveling to Los Angeles on the 8th then hosting them on the 23rd.

The team will round out their first half schedule on Wednesday, March 3rd in New Orleans before a short mid-season break that will replace the traditional All-Star week. The second half of the season will start on March 11th and continue through May 16th, which will then be followed by the new playoff play-in tournament then the traditional postseason.