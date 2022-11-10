CHICAGO – One of the most anticipated releases during a season for an NBA team is their “City Edition” jerseys which they’ll sport for a handful of games.

On Thursday, Bulls’ fans got to see the ones their team will wear during the 2022-2023 campaign.

The Bulls have unveiled their 2022-2023 City Edition jerseys along with the dates they’ll be worn this season. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/azped2kQAJ — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) November 10, 2022

The team unveiled their City Edition jerseys at 9 AM on Thursday along with the dates on which they’ll wear them over the next few months.

Like a few other versions of these jerseys, the 2022-2023 version pays homage to Chicago’s architecture, with the Municipal “Y” serving as inspiration for a majority of the uniform.

The pattern on the jersey is inspired by the Municipal “Y.”

The rust red color is for the bridges in downtown Chicago that stretch across the Chicago River.

On the sides of the jersey and shorts are a Municipal “Y” with two sets of five red lines, representing the number of players on each side of the court, with the branching off at the bottom of the shorts representing the split of the Chicago River.

A Bulls logo is on the side of the shorts

A “C” logo featuring the Municipal “Y” is located on the top of the shorts at the front.

This is the first time that the City Edition jerseys will be white since 2016.

Here are the dates that the jerseys will be worn during the 2022-2023 season:

Nov. 18 vs Magic

Dec. 10 vs. Mavericks

Jan. 13 vs Thunder

Feb. 24 vs. Nets

Mar. 3 vs Suns

Apr. 9 vs. Pistons