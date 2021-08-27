Bulls trade forward Lauri Markkanen to the Cavaliers, reports say

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 08: Lauri Markkanen #24 of the Chicago Bulls scores a basket on a layup against the Brooklyn Nets in the second half at Barclays Center on March 08, 2020 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – There was a time in which he was viewed to be a major part of the Bulls’ future building plans. But over time, that wasn’t the case, and now Lauri Markkanen will continue his NBA career elsewhere starting this fall.

Bulls: Derrick Jones Jr., Portland protected first-rounder, Denver protected 2023 second-rounder



Cavaliers: Lauri Markkanen



Trail Blazers: Larry Nance Jr. https://t.co/slpHsB08cm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2021

Cleveland is acquiring Chicago restricted free agent F Lauri Markkanen on a four-year, $67M deal in a sign-and-trade, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2021

Per multiple reports on Friday morning, including Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of Stadium, the Bulls are sending the forward to the Cavaliers as part of a three-team deal with the Trail Blazers. Markkanen will then sign a four-year, $67 million deal with Cleveland.

In exchange, the Bulls will get forward Derrick Jones Jr. along with a protected first round pick from Portland and a protected 2023 second round selection. Larry Nance Junior will go from Cleveland to the Trail Blazers in the trade.

The teams have yet to confirm the move.

Drafted seventh overall by the Bulls in the 2017 NBA Draft in a selection acquired from the Timberwolves in the Jimmy Butler trade, Markkanen made the NBA’s All-Rookie Team his first season, averaging 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

But the next three years were marred by injuries and inconsistent play, as he never played more than 52 games in a season. In 2020-2021, he started a career-low 26 games under new head coach Billy Donovan after starting at least 50 in his first three seasons.

Markkannen finishes his career with a 15.6 point, 7.1 rebounds per game average.

Jones comes to the Bulls after completing his fifth NBA season in Portland after previous stops in Phoenix and Miami. An undrafted free agent in 2016, he started a career-high 43 games for the Trail Blazers this past season, averaging 6.8 points and 3.5 rebound per game.