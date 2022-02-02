Bulls top their previous four seasons with a 32nd win on Wednesday

CHICAGO, IL – FEBRUARY 01: Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots a three point basket during a NBA game between the Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls on February 1, 2022 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The perfect example of why so many fans are getting so enthusiastic about this Bulls’ team is the accomplishment which they got on the first day of February.

You’re not going to win an NBA championship on this date, but this franchise got a milestone with a 126-115 victory over the Magic at the United Center Tuesday.

That was their 32 win of the season, and that’s significant because it represents the highest win total for the Bulls in five seasons. They had 41 wins in the second Fred Hoiberg season in 2016-2017 when they last qualified for the NBA Playoffs.

After that, they won 27 games in 2017-2018, registered back-to-back 22 win campaigns, then got 31 in the shortened 2020-2021 season under Billy Donovan. Now sporting a 32-18 record, the Bulls moved one game ahead of the Sixers for first place in the Eastern Conference.

The formula to this victory was like the others as DeMar DeRozan led the way with 29 points while Zach LaVine, who is a favorite to be named an All-Star reserve on Thursday, chipped in 26 points. Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 11 rebounds and like LaVine shot 8-for-17 from the field.

Ayo Dosunmu, who was named to the NBA’s Rising Stars event earlier in the evening, had 13 points in his 12th start of his rookie season. His three-pointer with 1:46 to go pushed the Bulls’ lead to nine and effectively put the game away.