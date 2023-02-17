CHICAGO – One of the more unique points of pride for the Bulls over the last decade was the success they would have at home when one network would televise them.

But a miserable stretch for the team ahead of the All-Star break put an end to that on Thursday night.

The Bucks beat the Bulls 112-100 at the United Center to snap the team’s 20-game regular season home winning streak when playing on the TNT network.

Referred to on social media with the hashtag #TNTBulls, it began on February 28, 2013 when the Bulls knocked off the Sixers 93-82. They would knock off the Knicks on April 11 of that season and the streak began.

The Bulls went 4-0 in regular season home games on TNT during the 2013-2014 season and 5-0 during the 2014-2015 campaign. Even with the change at head coach from Tom Thibodeau to Fred Hoiberg and a change of fortunes for the team, the streak continued.

With Jimmie Butler leading those squads, the Bulls went 4-0 in 2015-2016 on TNT at home in the regular season and went 5-0 in 2016-2017. After the trade of Butler to the Timberwolves to start a Bulls’ rebuild, the team didn’t appear on TNT at home for the next five seasons.

They made their way back onto that national stage after a playoff season in 2021-2022, but this group doesn’t have nearly the momentum the one a year ago did at this time. At the top of the Eastern Conference standings at this time in 2022, the Bulls are on a six-game losing streak and sit at 26-33 on the season.

At the moment, Billy Donovan’s team is sitting on the outside of the playoff picture in 11th place, two games behind the Raptors for the last play-in spot with 23 games left to go.

As DeMar DeRozan and Ayo Dosunmu head to All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Arturas Karnisovas will have the chance to look at some free agents like Russell Westbrook to see if they can give the team a boost.

If not, the Bulls’ season will come to an early end, just like their ten-year winning streak on TNT did on Thursday night.