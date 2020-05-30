Bulls’ Thaddeus Young talks about the NBA’s possible return this summer on GN Sports

CHICAGO – Since March 11th, he along with the rest of the National Basketball Association are wondering when they might take the court again.

Would it be later in the summer? Would they season be abandoned and the 2020-2021 season becomes the focus of the league in fall?

It appears to be the latter, as the NBA reportedly has set July 31st as a target date to get their season going again. How they would start the season and if the Bulls would even be included remains a mystery.

So for right now, Thaddeus Young continues to work out and stay in shape, wondering if his season will continue from his home in Texas. Josh Frydman spoke to the forward on GN Sports on Friday evening, and you can watch in the video above.