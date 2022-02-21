Bulls teammates DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine enjoy facing each other at the NBA All-Star Game

CLEVELAND, OH – FEBRUARY 20: Zach LaVine #8 of Team Durant plays defense as DeMar DeRozan #11 of Team LeBron handles the ball during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on February 20, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLEVELAND – It’s something they’ve done a few times in the past, but never in this type of circumstances, and certainly not in this NBA season.

But in the first quarter, there was DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine matching up against each other, with the former a member of Team LeBron while the latter was with Team DeRozan. Of course, each has been on the floor together helping the Bulls’ rise to the top Eastern Conference for most of this season.

On this night, however, they were opponents, and that was something unique for each player.

“Once we got matched up on one another, we we’re going to try to have fun and we did,” said DeRozan.

Perhaps it was a little more fun for LaVine, who won this match-up with his teammate.

“We said we were going to get our 1-on-1 game in,” said LaVine of the first time the pair matched up in the first quarter. “I made my shot, he missed his. I think I’m up one, that’s what it is.”

Bulls In The 2022 #NBAAllStar Game:

.

– Zach LaVine – 12 Points, 5-7 Shooting, 3 Rebounds, 3 Assists in 11 Minutes.

.

– DeMar DeRozan – 10 Points, 4-8 Shooting, 5 Assists, 4 Rebounds in 27 Minutes.

.@WGNNews pic.twitter.com/HV1qTH5LLu — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) February 21, 2022

The two didn’t match up all that often since LaVine was still on a minutes limit after missing a handful of games for the Bulls over the last month with knee trouble. He played 11 minutes but made the most of it, scoring 12 points on 5-7 shooting with three rebounds and assists.

His spinning dunk in the first quarter was considered one of the best of the night and even rivaled the ones pulled off in Saturday’s dunk contest.

Appearing in his fifth All-Star Game, DeRozan saw the floor for 27 minutes, making 4-of-8 shots for 10 points with five assists and four rebounds.

What was best for both players is that each was on the floor at the end to help their team reach 163 points – which was the victory total based on the “Elam Ending.” In tribute to Kobe Bryant, then took the total of the team leading after three quarters and added 24 points to it, setting the ending score.

DeRozan appeared to put the game away when he got Team LeBron two points closer to 163 with a mid-range jumper, but LaVine had an answer. A dunk and a three-pointer on back-to-back possessions got Team Durant back within a point, but LeBron James hit a fadeaway to give his team the victory.

It meant a lot for each player to take the floor in crunch time of the event, even if the final result went against one and for another.

“It shows the type of players we are and we’re big time competitors,” said LaVine. “I wanted to be out there in the end and I know he did, too. That’s the fun part of the game.”

Competing against each other made it even better.

“Competing, talking to each other about how we’re going to win the game,” said DeRozan of the closing moments. “Tonight was cool to be able to experience that.”