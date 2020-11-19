Bulls take Patrick Williams with 4th pick in NBA Draft

CHICAGO — Patrick Williams is headed to Chicago.

Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley used their first chance to make a stamp on the Bulls roster by taking the Florida State freshman phenom with the fourth overall pick in the NBA Draft.

He came off the bench for the Seminoles, averaging just over nine points and four rebounds, but his versatility brings the Bulls the type of positionless player head coach Billy Donovan is looking for.

“I don’t really look at the word ‘potential’ too much because I know everybody has potential. It’s going to be dependent upon who maximizes that potential. Just being able to show that I can do so many different things on the court. Guard one through four. Play one through four, one through five at times,” explained Williams before the draft. “At 6’8″-6’9″, 230 pounds being able to do everything is one of my biggest strengths.”

It’s the highest selection the Bulls have made in the lottery since 2008, when Derrick Rose went first overall.

Williams is one of two picks the Bulls have on draft night. They also own the 14th pick in the second round.