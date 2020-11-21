Bulls start free agency with veteran guard Garrett Temple

CHICAGO – With a completely new regime, one that doesn’t feature either Jerry Krause or John Paxson in the front office for the first time since 1984, there is a lot of mystery when it comes to the Bulls’ offseason.
From the draft to free agency, many are left to wonder how Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley will begin to build a new era of the Bulls.
After seeing what they could do in the draft Wednesday, fans got to see the pair in action on Friday as free agency began. While there have been a few big moves around the league, the Bulls’ first addition is a veteran.
Per his agency, Priority Sports, the Bulls have agreed to a deal with shooting guard and small forward Garrett Temple to a contract. Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the deal is for one year at $5 millon.
A ten-year veteran of the NBA who has played for nine different teams, Temple spent the 2019-2020 season as both a starter and a reserve for the Nets. In 62 games in Brooklyn, he started 35 at guard, averaging a career-high 10.3 points while also getting 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game during an average of 27.9 minutes per contest.
Temple made his debut during the 2009-2010 season when he played 27 games for the Rockets, Kings, and Spurs after being picked up as an undrafted free agent out of LSU. His longest stint with one team came with the Wizards, where he played four seasons from 2012-2016.