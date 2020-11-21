Bulls start free agency with veteran guard Garrett Temple

Orlando, FL – AUGUST 17: Garrett Temple #17 of the Brooklyn Nets handles the ball against the Toronto Raptors during Round One, Game One of the NBA Playoffs on August 17, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at AdventHealth Arena. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – With a completely new regime, one that doesn’t feature either Jerry Krause or John Paxson in the front office for the first time since 1984, there is a lot of mystery when it comes to the Bulls’ offseason.

From the draft to free agency, many are left to wonder how Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley will begin to build a new era of the Bulls.

After seeing what they could do in the draft Wednesday, fans got to see the pair in action on Friday as free agency began. While there have been a few big moves around the league, the Bulls’ first addition is a veteran.

Congrats to @GTemp17 on agreeing to terms with @chicagobulls! — Priority Sports (@PrioritySports) November 21, 2020

Per his agency, Priority Sports, the Bulls have agreed to a deal with shooting guard and small forward Garrett Temple to a contract. Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the deal is for one year at $5 millon.

A ten-year veteran of the NBA who has played for nine different teams, Temple spent the 2019-2020 season as both a starter and a reserve for the Nets. In 62 games in Brooklyn, he started 35 at guard, averaging a career-high 10.3 points while also getting 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game during an average of 27.9 minutes per contest.

Temple made his debut during the 2009-2010 season when he played 27 games for the Rockets, Kings, and Spurs after being picked up as an undrafted free agent out of LSU. His longest stint with one team came with the Wizards, where he played four seasons from 2012-2016.