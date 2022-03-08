Bulls’ skid reaches a season-high five games after a loss to the Sixers

PHILADELPHIA – Meeting the Sixers at this particular moment of their season wasn’t exactly ideal, considering what the Bulls have done against them this season.

They lost to Philadelphia in back-to-back games on November 3rd (103-98) and November 6th (114-105) then 119-108 at the United Center on February 6th. Before Monday, they’d never beaten the Sixers with center Joel Embiid in the lineup in the previous ten games against him, and the Bulls were trying to do so while dealing with a four-game losing streak.

Unfortunately for Billy Donovan’s team, trends didn’t change much Monday evening as Philadelphia once against proved superior, beating the visitors 121-106 to sweep the season series. The Bulls are now dealing with a season-high five-game losing streak, one which has dropped them from a tie for first in the Eastern Conference standings at the end of the first half to fourth as of Monday.

Embiid’s continued outstanding play against the Bulls was a big part of the Sixers’ effort as he went for 43 points on 15-of-27 shooting with 14 rebounds. He’s now averaging 29.5 points and 11.6 rebounds in eleven career games against the Bulls, all of which have been victories.

The visitors played from behind from the start and were never able to keep pace, getting the deficit to seven points early in the fourth quarter but never any closer. Zach LaVine led the way with 24 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the floor with DeMar DeRozan getting 23 on 6-of-17 from the floor.

All were part of another difficult night against some of the NBA’s best teams in arguably the Bulls’ most difficult stretch of the season to date. Four of their five opponents during the losing streak are currently sitting in the top three seeds in either the Eastern or Western Conference.

The Bulls are also 10-18 against a team with a record at or below .500 as their issues with play against quality opponents has become more of a topic of discussion over the last few weeks. So far the team, including LaVine, haven’t outwardly let the losing streak bother them.

‘We’ve hit a little bump in the road but I think that can make everything better if you learn from it,” said the guard after Monday’s loss. “Go out there and compete a little bit better. I feel like as a unit we have to compete and have a little more sense of urgency, and still enjoy the game and have fun.

“It’s not the end of the world and everybody’s got to keep their head up and don’t take for granted this opportunity presented but go out there and still have fun and enjoy what we’re doing.”

Winning would certainly help them do that and perhaps they can on Wednesday when the Bulls face the Pistons on the road. They defeated them in the previous three contests this season and will go for the season sweep in Detroit at 6 PM.