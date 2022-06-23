The Bulls have selected Arizona guard Dalen Terry with the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Phoenix native played two years for the Wildcats and was an All-Pac 12 Defensive Team selection in 2021-22.

The 6-foot-7, 195 pound Phoenix native averaged 8.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Terry’s selection is the first time in two years that the Bulls have picked in the first round of the NBA Draft.

Chicago’s team finished 46-36 (2nd in Central Division) in the 2021-22 regular season before losing in the first round to the Milwaukee Bucks.