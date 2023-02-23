CHICAGO – As the team on the floor continues to pursue a berth in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the Bulls have announced the completion of a new project when it comes to clothing.

On Thursday, the team revealed their “1966 x Just Don” collection of clothing that was designed by artist and streetwear designer Don C. He was named the Bulls’ creative strategy and design advisor last year and is the second retail collection released since he joined the team.

The previous was in tribute to former Bulls forward and 2014 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Joakim Noah’s retirement in November 2021. The “1966 X Just Don” collection will be for sale at the team’s Madhouse Team Store at the United Center on Friday, February 24 as the Bulls open the second half of the season against the Nets.

To reveal the collection, the team enlisted help from members of their organization and other professional teams in Chicago.

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls

Bulls guard Javonte Green, Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones & player development coach Kendall Coyne Schofield, members of the Chicago Hounds rugby team, along with former pro volleyball player Kayla Jeter were among those a part of the release on Monday.

The collection includes a t-shirt, rugby jersey, hockey jersey, joggers, coaches jacket, track jacket, and knitted beanie hat. The 1966 is a tribute to the year the Bulls were founded and the number is used on a few of those items. Others take inspiration from the Bulls’ 2022-2023 City Edition jerseys that salute a number of aspects of the city.

That includes the rust color of the bridges in Chicago, the municipal “Y,” along with a “C” that is used on the belt buckle of the Bulls’ specialty jersey.

For more information click here.