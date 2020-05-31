Bulls release statement on the death of George Floyd

CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 5: the Chicago Bulls mascot gets the crowd pumped prior to the game against the Boston Celtics on March 5, 2018 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Over the past few days, a number of athletes have spoken out on the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis Police officer.

Over the past 24 hours, teams have done the same, and you can add the Chicago Bulls to that list.

A statement from Nancy & Michael Reinsdorf on behalf of the Chicago Bulls: pic.twitter.com/4PhMOk8u4z — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 31, 2020

Nancy and Michael Reinsdorf released this lengthy statement on Sunday afternoon concerning the death of Floyd, the need to eradicate racism from America, and the civil unrest that’s followed in Chicago.

“The events of the past weeks have been disturbing and challenging for us all. The deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, as well as the incident with Christian Cooper, were gut-wrenching and heartbreaking. The Bulls organization sends our condolences to these families who have been caused unthinkable grief and to all those who suffer because of these terrible incidents.

“All too often, after these tragedies we talk but the conversations don’t result in any meaningful changes. Our communities can’t move forward or hope for peace when we’re constantly hitting the reset button after each incident. Everyone deserves to feel safe, to be respected and to be able to reach their full potential. Unfortunately, that’s not the kind of world we live in.

“We are angry, sad and confused. Racism in any form is wrong, and what we see happening makes us want to take action. We know that’s the same for a lot of people. But anger isn’t about destruction. Lawless actions won’t bring better understanding, and they don’t honor the lives that have been lost. We should use our energy and efforts to come together to build a better Chicago that stands for equality and justice for all.

“There is a crisis in our country, and we need to redouble our efforts and work harder than ever. We have to rise above our differences and come together to affect real change for the future; otherwise we’re going to see the past repeat itself again. We have to listen to each other, act with love and be intentional and relentless in our pursuit of a better world. It is time. We at the Chicago Bulls organization are committed to working together to stand for real change. We can do this together.”