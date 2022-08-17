CHICAGO – Perhaps more than in past years, there is some intrigue surrounding the announcement that was going to be made at 2 PM central time on Wednesday.

That’s the release of the Bulls’ regular season schedule for the 2022-2023 season, one that comes after the team ended a five-year playoff drought in a 46-win season.

The Slate Is Set: Here is the Bulls’ full 2022-2023 regular season schedule. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/sFC0O18kES — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 17, 2022

The NBA released the full slate of 82 games for each team on Wednesday afternoon as the Bulls will open the season on the road against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, October 19th at 6:30 PM central time. Following a game two nights later against the Wizards in Washington D.C., the team will have their home opener against the Cavaliers on Saturday, October 22nd at 7 PM.

The All-Star Break will take place February 17-23, with the All-Star Game being played on February 19th at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

The season will conclude Sunday, April 9th with the Bulls hosting the Pistons for a Noon start at the United Center.

Here are some other dates of interest for the 2022-2023 schedule:

The Bulls will play 14 nationally televised games during the season – seven on ESPN, four on NBATV, and three on TNT. The first will be October 29th against the Sixers at the United Center, which will be televised on NBATV. The three TNT games will be January 26th at Hornets, February 9th at Nets, and February 16th vs Bucks.

Games against the reigning NBA champion Warriors are on December 2nd (San Francisco) and January 15th (United Center).

The reigning Eastern Conference champion Celtics come to Chicago on Monday, October 24th and Monday, November 21st, with return trips to Boston on Friday, November 4th and Monday, January 9th.

The first game against the team that eliminated the Bulls last season – the Milwaukee Bucks – will be Wednesday, November 23rd at Fiserv Forum with the first United Center game between them coming on Wednesday, December 28th.

The previously announced game in Paris, France against the Pistons on Thursday, January 19th will have a 2 PM central time tipoff

After making the playoffs for the first time in five years with a 46-36 record, the Bulls will return a very similar roster as the one that took the court a year ago. This has been done by executive VP Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley because the core group had such little time on the floor together last season due to injuries.

Zach LaVine is back on a new five-year deal with center Andre Drummond, guard Goran Dragic, and first round draft pick Dalen Terry joining the team for the first time in 2022-2023.