CHICAGO — One guard is going to be staying with the Bulls for the foreseeable future while another is returning to his hometown as free agency begins.

Per numerous reports, the first by Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Bulls are bringing back Coby White on a three-year, $33 million deal after he had a strong finish to the 2022-2023 season.

At the same time, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Bulls are signing free agent guard and Oak Park native Jevon Carter to a three-year, $20 million deal.

The team has yet to confirm the moves.

A standout at Proviso East High School in Maywood and later West Virginia, Carter will be joining his fifth team in his sixth NBA season. Originally a second round pick of the Grizzlies in 2018, he’s played one season in Memphis, two in Phoenix, and a half-season with the Nets before joining the Bucks in February 2022.

In 81 games with Milwaukee last season that included 39 starts, Carter averaged eight points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game in an average of 22.3 minutes per contest.

White, a 2019 first round pick of the Bulls, returns for his fifth season with the team in 2023-2024 after having a strong finish to last season.

He averaged double-digits in points in each of the last three months, including 13.8 in games in April. In the Bulls’ season finale against the Heat in the play-in tournament game, White scored 14 points and hit 4-of-6 three-pointers.

During the 2022-2023 season, White averaged 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 74 games, playing a career-low average of 23.4 minutes per contest.