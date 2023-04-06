MILWAUKEE – As they approach their final two games of the regular season, the Bulls know exactly where they’ll start the next phase of their 2022-2023 campaign.

Thanks to a 105-92 loss to the Bucks on Wednesday night, the team is officially locked into their spot in the play-in tournament, and it’s the toughest one to advance from in order to get to the NBA Playoffs.

At 38-42, the Bulls have the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference, or the fourth play-in spot, which means they’ll immediately face an elimination game when they take the court on Wednesday, April 12.

They’ll face either the Raptors in Toronto or the Hawks in Atlanta that evening, with a loss ending either team’s season. At the moment, the Bulls would be slated to face the Raptors, whom they went 1-2 against in the regular season.

If Billy Donovan’s team can win that game, they would face the loser of the contest vs the No. 7 and No. 8 seed on the road on Friday, April 14. The winner of that game would be the eighth seed in the playoffs.

This will be the first time the Bulls will take part in the play-in tournament since it was established in the 2020-2021 season. It comes as the team has dealt with a very inconsistent year, one in which they are guaranteed to finish under .500.

As for the regular season, the Bulls will travel to Dallas to face the Mavericks on Friday before finishing the regular season against the Pistons at home on Sunday.