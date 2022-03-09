Bulls past & present line up to get lined up by Razor Red

CHICAGO – On a recent Bulls game day, the pregame buzz can be heard one mile southwest of United Center.

“In my opinion this is best shop in Chicago,” said Bulls’ broadcaster Stacey King.

King trusts his ready-for-TV trim to the steady hands of Terrance Wills, and his barbershop Razor Red Grooming Solutions in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood.

“I’ve had a lot of barbers and he’s number one to me,” King said. “He has my fade tight, and what he can do that no other barber can do is he has my goatee on point.”

“You know what they say in the sports world: The two best goatees in sports are Albert Pujols and Stacey King,” Wills said as he worked on King in his barber chair.

Bulls players, past and present, line up to get lined up by this Rembrandt with a razor, Seurat with shears.

“With barbers, it’s all about experience,” said Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine. “He’s able to give you great stories and he’s overall a great guy.”

Since 2008, Wills has been the Bulls barber, working in the locker room pre-Covid, with his own barber chair inside the team’s practice facility. The Chicago native grew up just blocks from United Center in the Rockwell Gardens housing project, idolizing the 90’s Bulls. He first cut his teeth in the barber business as a 13-year-old, “cutting all my friends in the building.”

He quickly knew a career cutting hair could shape a better future.

“Cutting hair pretty much saved my life,” Wills said. “It stopped me from turning to the streets.”

Soon, word spread of Wills’ skills.

“First of all, the razor, I got a pretty good razor game,” Will said with a smile. “That’s my name. Razor Red. As Scottie [Pippen] would say, the name is earned not given.”

His first big break came in 2002 when he met former Bull and Chicago native Jannero Pargo.

“All I needed was one player,” Wills said.

One player led to a roster full, and before long Wills joined Pargo’s college teammate and 7-time NBA all-star Joe Johnson in Atlanta as his personal barber.

“It hit me then when I was on a private jet cutting hair, ‘wow hair cutting took me all over the world,’ I couldn’t believe it.”

He’s styled up All-Stars, Hall-of-Famers and even rap moguls like Snoop Dogg.

“When you come to Chicago you know you’ll come here and get a great cut and great atmosphere,” Wills said. “Everything is gonna be all good.”

Four years ago, Wills achieved his dream opening Razor Red. LaVine even gifted the barber chairs.

“I appreciate him cutting up guys and coming to the facility before the pandemic,” LaVine said. “I was able to help get his stuff running and get him chairs. For him to mention it, I don’t want credit, but I did it because of our friendship and appreciate it.”

“It all started for me loving basketball and the Bulls growing up,” Wills aid. “And to be able to cut their hair in my own shop is amazing.”

Athletes and entertainers’ signatures line the back wall at Razor Red, but more than just his famous clientele, Wills wants his shop to cater to the everyday Chicagoan.

“You can see all the customers in here from little kids to adults, it’s not just basketball players,” King said. “When you do great work and a great atmosphere, you don’t mind coming here.”

Wills wants to leave a legacy beyond looks. He built the “Dream Big” basketball court behind Willa Cather Elementary School in East Garfield Park and hopes to one day open a barber school in the city.

“I chose to become a barber to help other people, and that’s my goal to open up a barber’s college to help the youth.”

Teaching the next generation the tools of the trade that gave him so much.