MIAMI (AP) — The Chicago Bulls had a start the likes of which the franchise hadn’t seen since the Michael Jordan era on Thursday night.

The Bulls jumped out to a 33-8 lead in Miami — the team’s biggest first-quarter lead in nearly 27 years. Chicago made 13 of its first 17 shots.

The last time Chicago had a bigger first-quarter lead was Jan. 31, 1997, at Golden State. Jordan made a jumper late in the opening period to give the Bulls a 27-point edge at 35-8. Chicago went on to win that game 115-92 and eventually won the NBA title that season.

Chicago’s 25-point first-quarter lead Thursday was the second-largest in the NBA this season. Boston led Washington by 26 in the opening quarter on Oct. 30.

Miami finished the period on a 14-3 run, getting within 36-22 by the end of the first. The 25-point margin was the biggest opening-quarter deficit for the Heat since falling behind by 28 in the first quarter of a playoff game against Milwaukee on May 24, 2021.