Bulls’ offense on display in an impressive preseason opener

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 5: DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls dunks the ball during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 5, 2021 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

CHICAGO – While not a game that counted in the standings, it was a significant night at the United Center for a few reasons.

First, it was the full capacity game at the venue since March 10, 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic would pause and eventually end the Bulls’ season. A limited number of fans were allowed into the final home contests of the Bulls’ 2020-2021 season, but only a few tickets could be sold.

That changed as the Bulls faced the Cavaliers on Tuesday in their preseason opener at the United Center where the entire house could be sold. It wasn’t a sellout by any means, but those who arrived had the chance to see a rebuilt roster under second year head coach Billy Donovan.

For one night, that group gave those fans a glimpse of what could be over the fall, winter, and early spring.

Forget the coffee… watch this video!



Every single dunk from last night's W: pic.twitter.com/88uxB3Ix9H — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 6, 2021

With an up-tempo style, the Bulls offense ran up and down the floor over the course of 48 minutes, putting up 69 points at the half and then 62 in the second as they coasted past Cleveland 131-95 on Tuesday night.

The Bulls would dish out 36 assists on the night with four starters reaching double digits in points while three others off the bench did so as well. Just as he did so many times the past few seasons, Zach LaVine led the way with 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting including four three-pointers on the evening.

DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green, and Troy Brown Jr. also contributed 13 points apiece on the evening. Alex Caruso had a double-double off the bench as he scored ten points with dishing out ten assists.

Chicago native, former Morgan Park High School & Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu made his debut over 13 minutes on Tuesday night. He showed some defensive prowess by making a pair of steals while also blocking a shot while scoring eight points.