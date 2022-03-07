Bulls’ mood remains good despite their recent rough stretch

PHILADELPHIA – Most of this Bulls’ season has been full of positivity, but this stretch after the All-Star break hasn’t been that for Billy Donovan’s team.

In what was supposed to be a stretch that would provide a playoff test for the group, the Bulls have lost four-straight games to the Grizzlies, Heat, Hawks, and Bucks. While only one of those losses was by double-digits (Heat on February 28th) the group hasn’t shown the ability to close against some of the NBA’s best.

That was the case on Friday night when the Bulls were back-and-forth with the reigning NBA champion Bucks before falling behind in the closing seconds in a 118-112 defeat.

It’s disrupted some of the positive vibes the team has generated this season as they’ve now slipped to fourth place in the Eastern Conference, sitting 3 1/2 games behind the Heat for first. At the All-Star Break two weeks ago, the Bulls were tied at the top, but this stretch has changed that a bit dramatically.

Things get no easier for the Bulls as they visit the team sitting a half-game ahead of them for second place in the Eastern Conference on Monday. The Sixers are 7-3 in their last ten contests and have beaten the Bulls all three times they’ve faced them this season.

All of this would figure to wear on the team a little bit, but Billy Donovan says that’s not been the case, and that the morale of the Bulls remains strong despite the recent struggles.

“The mood of the group has been good,” said Donovan. “I think there’s an understanding that we knew coming in out of the break what our schedule looked like and the teams we were going to be playing.”

As he has a few times during this stretch, Donovan has pointed to the Bulls’ need to learn from these games against strong competition as they continue to mold themselves into playoff form. The group is still missing two key contributors – Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso – whom they hope can return sometime this month, but for now, there can be improvement as the rough stretch continues.

“I think three of the last four games we’ve played against teams that have been Top Ten offense and defensively, so it shines a light, I think, on how good you have to be on both ends of the floor,” said Donovan. “So I would hope the guys would look at this as an opportunity of….you actually learn a lot more in these situations, in my opinion, about yourself and what it actually takes to be the team that we want to be.

“I think the guys have done a good job of, I think, trying to internalize it that way, of areas we’ve got to get better, because we don’t have a lot of margin of error on, really, either end of the floor.”

That will be the case on Monday night as the Bulls try to break through against one o the NBA’s best yet again in this season half.