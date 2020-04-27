Bulls hire Marc Eversley as new general manager: Report

CHICAGO – While many were focused on the great past of the team on Sunday with the premiere of new episodes of “The Last Dance,” the Bulls were going to work on creating a more promising future.

In the process, the reportedly made another major step in rebuilding their front office.

Sixers assistant GM Marc Eversley has agreed to a deal to become the Chicago Bulls new general manager, league sources tell ESPN. Eversley will join EVP of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas to lead a reshaped front office. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 27, 2020

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Bulls have come to an agreement with Marc Eversley to become their new general manager.

The team has yet to confirm the early Monday morning report.

Eversley has been the Sixers’ Vice President of Player Personnel since May of 2016 and he becomes the first major hire for new Bulls Executive VP of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas. He took over for John Paxson, who steps into a new advisory role, with Eversley taking over for Gar Forman, who was fired earlier this month after 22 years with the franchise.

It’s the biggest promotion in his NBA career, which began in 2006 with the Raptors. Eversley becomes the first African-American general manager in the history of the Bulls.

A graduate of Urbana University, Eversley joined the Toronto organization after seven years in Nike’s corporate marketing department. He spent seven years as the assistant general manager for the Raptors before joining the Wizards as VP of Player Personnel from 2013-2016.

That’s when he joined the Sixers and remained there through this spring. During that time, Eversley aided the organization’s return to relevancy after undergoing a major rebuild that started with three-straight seasons with 19 or fewer wins and a 28-victory campaign in 2016-2017.

During the past two seasons, Philadelphia reached the Eastern Conference Semifinals and pushed the eventual NBA champion Raptors to seven games before losing on a last second shot by Kawhi Leonard in Game 7.

Now he’ll be a major part of the rebuilding of a proud Bulls’ franchise that hopes to return to the past glory that’s being celebrated once again.