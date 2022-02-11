Bulls guards DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine are on opposite teams for the All-Star Game

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 07: DeMar DeRozan #11 and Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls speak prior to a game against the Phoenix Suns at United Center on February 07, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – During the past few months and into the spring, they’ll be on the same side hoping to get the Bulls to the playoffs for the first time in five years and, perhaps, the NBA Finals for the first time since 1998.

But for one night in the 2021-2022 season, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine will be opposing each other on the hardwood.

That’s because the Bulls’ guards were selected to opposite teams for the All-Star Game on February 20th in Cleveland. LeBron James, one of the captains for the game, selected DeRozan to be one of his five starters in the game along with Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Nikola Jokic.

Kevin Durant selected LaVine to come off his bench for the contest, doing so for a second-straight year. In the guard’s first All-Star game in Atlanta in 2021, the Nets’ star also picked LaVine to his squad.

In a renaissance season for the 14-year NBA veteran, DeRozan is averaging 27.1 points per game with 5.2 rebounds with 5.1 assists a contest. His veteran leadership and ability to play well in the fourth quarter has been a catalyst for a strong start for the Bulls and has put DeRozan in conversations for Most Valuable Player.

Not having to carry the scoring load as he did in the previous seasons when the team was rebuilding, LaVine is averaging 24.9 points a game with 4.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. In the initial voting for the All-Star Game, LaVine narrowly missed out on making the first All-Star start of his career.

Both players have helped the Bulls to a 34-21 record – which already is the team’s highest victory total since their last playoff season in 2016-2017 – and they currently sit third in the Eastern Conference.