Bulls guard Zach LaVine will take part in the NBA All-Star three-point contest

CHICAGO – Perhaps the third time will be the charm for the Bulls’ guard to make a little All-Star history.

Just as he was in 2020 and 2021, Zach LaVine will be taking part in the three-point contest during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland on Saturday, February 20th. The guard is already in the game itself after being named a reserve from the Eastern Conference, narrowly missing being voted in as a starter.

LaVine will once again try to become the first player in All-Star history to win the three-point and dunk contest in their career. As a member of the Timberwolves, he won the dunk contest in 2015 at Madison Square Garden and 2016 in Toronto.

He first entered the three-point contest in 2020 when he took part in the competition at the United Center, scoring 23 points but failed to advance to the three-player finals. A similar scenario unfolded in 2021 in Atlanta as LaVine finished with 22 points but couldn’t make the finals.

He’ll be up against Luke Kennard of the Clippers, CJ McCollum of the Blazers, Patty Mills of the Nets, Karl-Anthony Towns of the Timberwolves, Fred VanVleet of the Raptors, and Trae Young of the Hawks.

Neither one of the champions from the previous times LaVine took part in the event- Buddy Hield (2020) or Stephen Curry (2021) – will take part in this year’s compeition.

So far this season, LaVine has made 40.1 percent of his three-point attempts, which would be the second-highest percentage of his career if it should hold there. He’s also averaged 24.8 points per game while getting 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest.