Bulls guard Zach LaVine will see a specialist about his left knee

CHICAGO – In a year full of positives for the Bulls, injuries continue to cause problems and concerns for the team as they approach the NBA’s All-Star break.

Now there’s growing concern over the left knee of Zach LaVine, which has been ailing the All-Star guard since the beginning of the new year.

Because of that, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, LaVine is traveling to Los Angeles to visit a specialist about his knee after missing the team’s game with the Thunder on Saturday night. Wojnarowski indicates that LaVine will miss Monday night’s contest against the Spurs along with Wednesday’s game against the Kings.

According to the ESPN reporter, there is “certainly a level of concern” about the continued knee issues.

Officially LaVine is questionable for the game against San Antonio, but safe to say the Bulls may have to prep to be without the All-Star for the next two contests.

“It’s tough not playing with Zach,” said DeMar DeRozan at the team’s shootaround at the Advocate Center on Monday. “It’s just something we’ve gotta weather. His health is the most important thing. Him just figuring out what’s what for the long run.

“As bad as I know he wants to play now, he’s got to take care of himself first and foremost.”

The hope is that LaVine will be able to take part in All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, where he’s slated to shoot in the three-point contest Saturday and then the game itself Sunday as a reserve for Team Durant.

LaVine started having issues with the knee in January and had to leave the January 14th game against the Warriors after just four minutes. He wouldn’t return to the lineup for 12 days and missed six games, then was out again on February 4th against the Pacers and February 6th against the Sixers when it flared up.

Before sitting out Saturday’s win against Oklahoma City, LaVine shot just 5-of-14 from the field and scored just 12 points.

In his fifth year with the Bulls, LaVine is averaging 24.9 points per game along with 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He was named to the All-Star team for a second time in his career.