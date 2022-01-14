Bulls guard Zach LaVine out for rest of game vs. Warriors with left knee injury

CHICAGO — Bulls guard Zach LaVine is out for the rest of the game Friday night against the Warriors after suffering a knee injury.
LaVine came down a bit awkwardly four minutes into the game, but it did not appear as a gut-wrenching moment like Derrick Rose’s torn ACL in 2012.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports “there’s initial confidence that he hasn’t suffered a serious injury.”
He said LaVine described the injury as discomfort and will receive an MRI on Saturday.
LaVine is a cornerstone of Bulls’ offense, averaging 25.6 PPG this season.
The Bulls are currently 27-12 on the year, but are currently getting blown out at home against the Warriors. It’s the second-straight primetime ESPN game for the Bulls after losing to the Nets 138-112 earlier this week.