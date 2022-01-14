Bulls guard Zach LaVine out for rest of game vs. Warriors with left knee injury

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – APRIL 12: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls brings the ball up court during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on April 12, 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Bulls guard Zach LaVine is out for the rest of the game Friday night against the Warriors after suffering a knee injury.

LaVine came down a bit awkwardly four minutes into the game, but it did not appear as a gut-wrenching moment like Derrick Rose’s torn ACL in 2012.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports “there’s initial confidence that he hasn’t suffered a serious injury.”

He said LaVine described the injury as discomfort and will receive an MRI on Saturday.

LaVine is a cornerstone of Bulls’ offense, averaging 25.6 PPG this season.

The Bulls are currently 27-12 on the year, but are currently getting blown out at home against the Warriors. It’s the second-straight primetime ESPN game for the Bulls after losing to the Nets 138-112 earlier this week.