Bulls guard Zach LaVine named a 2022 NBA All-Star reserve

CHICAGO – DeMar DeRozan will have some company at All-Star Weekend in Cleveland in mid-February.

After narrowly missing out on an Eastern Conference starting guard spot in the fan, player, and media voting that concluded last week, Bulls guard Zach LaVine was selected as a reserve for the February 20th game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

It’s the second-straight year that LaVine has been named to the team as a reserve after going to the game for the first time in his career in 2021. It marks the first time since 2016 that the Bulls have had multiple representatives in the All-Star Game, with Jimmy Butler and Pau Gasol playing in the game in Toronto.

LaVine’s strong tenure in Chicago has continued this season as the Bulls have experienced success for the first time since he joined the team in 2017. He’s averaging 24.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per contest in 43 games, blending in his game well with DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, and Lonzo Ball to create a new core of the Bulls.

At 32-18 on the season, the Bulls are currently a game ahead of the Heat for first place in the Eastern Conference.