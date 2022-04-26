CHICAGO – After a rough weekend on the court this weekend, things haven’t gotten much better off of it either.

On Tuesday, the Bulls announced that guard Zach LaVine has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols for COVID-19. This puts his status for Wednesday’s Game 5 of the team’s first round series against the Bucks in Milwaukee in serious jeopardy, and with little turnaround time, it’s likely that the All-Star won’t be available for the Bulls.

After two losses at the United Center this week, the Bulls are down to Milwaukee 3-1 in the series and would be eliminated if they drop Game 5.

This is the second time during this playoff series that the team has dealt with COVID-19, with assistant coaches Chris Fleming and Damien Cotter contracting the virus before the start of the series.

It’s the second bit of bad injury news the team has gotten since their 119-95 loss to the Bucks in Game 4 at the United Center on Sunday. Guard Alex Caruso, who left that contest after being hit in the face in the first half, is now in the NBA’s concussion protocol and is questionable for Game 5.

LaVine had been playing in the NBA Playoffs for the first time in his career after missing out in his first six seasons in the league. He’s averaged 19.3 points, six assists, and 5.3 rebounds in four contests against the Bucks, including scoring 24 in Sunday’s Game 4 loss.

