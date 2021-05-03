Bulls guard Zach LaVine can rejoin the team after clearing the NBA’s health protocols

ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 9: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls drives to the basket against the Atlanta Hawks on April 9, 2021 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Good news isn’t something that the Bulls have been used to over the past month, so Monday was a nice change of pace.

That’s because the team’s leading scorer is on the verge of returning to action.

Zach LaVine has cleared NBA protocols and can rejoin the team, per Billy Donovan.



He's out tonight but the hope is Zach is good to play on Thursday vs the Hornets. pic.twitter.com/ZNzKwjV1BB — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 3, 2021

During his pregame news conference, head coach Billy Donovan said that guard Zach LaVine has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols that are in place for COVID-19. That means he can rejoin the team and resume activities immediately.

While he won’t play against the Sixers on Monday night at the United Center, the team is hopeful that LaVine will be able to play againts the Hornets on Thursday in Charlotte.

If he does, the 2021 NBA All-Star will play in his first game since April 14th, when he had 30 points in a loss to the Magic at the United Center. Since then, LaVine has missed ten games, with the Bulls going 4-6 during that stretch with losses in their last three contests.

In his fourth year with Bulls, LaVine is enjoying his best campaign yet, averaging 27.5 points per game along with 5.1 rebounds and assists per contest.