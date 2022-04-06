CHICAGO – With little time left in the regular season and before the playoffs and still experiencing pain in his knee, the Bulls have decided to shut down their point guard for the rest of the 2021-2022 season.

The team announced on Wednesday morning that Lonzo Ball won’t come back this season after pain continued in his left knee which he has surgically repaired in January.

Head coach Billy Donovan said on Tuesday that the point guard experienced more discomfort as the team ramped up running activities in the rehab. This came after the team shut those workouts down for ten days in hopes to stop the discomfort.

Ball underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on January 28th to repair a small tear in his meniscus. His last game this season for the Bulls was January 14th and pain began soon after that, which led to the procedure about two weeks later.

Acquired in a “sign-and-trade” with the Pelicans this summer, Ball played in 35 games this season, averaging 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.