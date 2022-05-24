CHICAGO – It’s fair to say that the Bulls wouldn’t have had the success they did during the past season if it wasn’t for the contributions of the team’s biggest acquisition of the last offseason.

The NBA recognized that in giving DeMar DeRozan an honor on Tuesday night.

Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan has been named to the All-NBA second team for the 2021-2022 season. It’s his second selection to the NBA’s second team in his career. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/0N5da92udV — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) May 25, 2022

The guard and 2022 All-Star was named to the 2021-2022 All-NBA second team after one of the finest seasons of his 13-year career. DeRozan received two first team votes, 39 second team, and 57 for the third team.

His 184 total votes were ten more than Timberwolves’ center Karl-Anthony Towns to grab the last spot on the second team. DeRozan was joined in that group by Sixers center Joel Embiid, Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, Nets forward Kevin Durant, and Warriors guards Stephen Curry.

In his first year with the Bulls, DeRozan scored a career-high 27.9 points in 76 games while also grabbing 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. That included a memorable stretch in February where the guard set a NBA record with eight-straight games with at least 35 points while shooting at least 50 percent from the field.

That earned DeRozan the opportunity to start in the All-Star Game as he made an appearance in the mid-season for the fifth time in his career.

With the guard’s play along with that of Zach LaVine, the Bulls advanced to the playoffs for the first time in five seasons with a 46-36 record. The team was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks in five games.

In the Bulls’ one victory, DeRozan scored a career playoff-high 41 points in a 114-110 victory in Game 2 in Milwaukee.