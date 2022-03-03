Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan named Eastern Conference Player of the Month

CHICAGO – Long-lasting memories for an NBA team are usually made once the postseason comes around in the spring.

But there are other accomplishments that happen throughout the season that can remain in the minds of fans for years to come. That could very well be the case for the Bulls’ biggest acquisitions this offseason, as his record-setting 28 days helped vault him into the conversation for Most Valuable Player.

On Thursday, the NBA recognized DeMar DeRozan’s incredible February by naming him the Eastern Conference Player of the Month. He becomes the fifth member of the team to earn the award – joining Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Derrick Rose, and Jimmy Butler.

In 13 games in February, DeRozan averaged 34.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game as the Bulls went 8-5 to remain near the top of the Eastern Conference. He also shot 55.3 percent from the field, and that helped the five-time All-Star make some NBA history.

During eight contests between February 4th through the 24th, DeRozan scored at least 35 points and shot 50 percent from the floor. That broke the NBA record that was previously set by Wilt Chamberlain, who last did it in March of 1963.

In his first season with the Bulls after being acquired in a “sign-and-trade” with the Spurs, DeRozan is averaging 28.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and five assists in 58 games in his 14th NBA season. His efforts earned him a fifth All-Star appearance as he started for Team LeBron during the game on February 20th in Cleveland.

DeRozan and the Bulls have a busy two days ahead as they face the Hawks in Atlanta on Thursday night before taking on the Bucks on Friday at the United Center.