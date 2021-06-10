Bulls guard Coby White undergoes left shoulder surgery

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, left, dunks against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt during overtime of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. The Bulls won 133-126 in overtime. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO – As the Bulls continue to evaluate their next steps in building their team, they got a bit of bad news this week.

It concerns their 2019 first round pick, who will be on the sidelines for a couple of months.

Coby White underwent successful surgery on his left shoulder today to repair damage from an injury sustained this past weekend while engaged in basketball activities away from the team.



He will be re-evaluated in four months. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) June 10, 2021

On Thursday afternoon, the Bulls announced that guard Coby White suffered a left shoulder injury in what they described as “basketball activities away from the team.” It required surgery and the guard will be re-evaluated in four months.

This would figure to take White out for a majority of the preseason, if the league returns to its normal 82-game schedule in the 2021-2022 season. Normally, the regular season begins in mid-October.

The seventh-overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, White has played in 134 games in his first two seasons with the Bulls with 55 starts. He’s averaged 14.2 points and 3.8 assists in those games, with 15.1 point, 4.8 assist average in 69 games in the 2020-2021 season.