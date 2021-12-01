Bulls guard Coby White tests positive for COVID-19

ORLANDO, FL – NOVEMBER 26: Coby White #0 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during the game against the Orlando Magic on November 26, 2021 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – For the second time in less than a month, the Bulls are dealing with another case of COVID-19 on the team.

During the team’s practice ahead of their game with the Knicks in New York on Thursday, head coach Billy Donovan announced that guard Coby White has tested positive for the virus.

This will keep him out of the lineup for a minimum of ten days unless he can pass two tests for COVID-19 within 24 hours. Center Nikola Vusevic also tested positive for COVID-19 in November and was out of the lineup for two weeks, missing seven games in that stretch.

Already with a delayed start due to an offseason shoulder injury that required surgery, White made his season debut on November 15th and has played in nine games with one start. He’s averaged 6.1 points in 17.6 minutes of action per game.

At 14-8 on the season, the Bulls have a road-heavy stretch over the next week-and-a-half as they play four of their next five games away from the United Center. They’ll face the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Thursday then the Nets in Brooklyn on Saturday.

After a home game against the Nuggets on Monday, the Bulls hit the road again to face the Cavaliers on December 8th then the Heat on December 11th.