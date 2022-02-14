Bulls guard and Compton native DeMar DeRozan inspired by Super Bowl LVI halftime show

CHICAGO – Of all the players on the Bulls, there was one who was watching the big game on a Sunday a little closer than others.

That’s because DeMar DeRozan grew up in Compton, California, which is in southern Los Angeles County, where Super Bowl LVI was staged on Sunday night. The hometown Rams picked up a 23-20 win over the Bengals at SoFi Stadium for their first Los Angeles Super Bowl championship.

“It was great to see the Rams win an LA Super Bowl,” said DeRozan at shootaround before the Bulls’ game with the Spurs on Monday. “Being in LA, new arena, the whole dynamic of it was definitely special. It was cool.”

What was most special for DeRozan was the halftime show, which featured a number of artists with deep Los Angeles ties. The five-time All-Star is friends with Kendrick Lamar, who is also a native of Compton, and Snoop Dogg, who is a native of Long Beach. Another native of Compton, Dr. Dre, also took part along with fellow Los Angeles-area native Anderson .Paak, with Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent also performing.

“Man, it was amazing to see. It was definitely an inspiration,” said DeRozan of the halftime show. “I grew up on Dr. Dre, Snoop, knowing Snoop, seeing Kendrick (Lamar) perform. It just makes you feel more proud.

“Even the buildings that was on there, those buildings, that’s in Compton. So just to see that was amazing, definitely an inspiration, and just shows you how far you can come no matter where you come from.”

That example was provided on the biggest stage in sports on Sunday evening, with the All-Star feeling a lot of hometown pride from afar.