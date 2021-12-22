Bulls guard Alex Caruso is out at least a week with a foot sprain

CHICAGO – He’s been one of the key players to the Bulls’ early success, but for the second time this month, Alex Caruso is dealing with an injury.
On Wednesday night, the Bulls announced that the guard suffered a sprained right foot in the win over the Raptors on Monday evening. It will keep him out of the lineup at least a week, as the guard won’t be evaluated for 7-to-10 days.
This comes after Caruso was forced two miss two games earlier in December with a hamstring injury – the December 4th contest against the Nets in Brooklyn and the December 6th game against the Nuggets. The guard returned against the Heat on the 11th and played in two contests before leaving with the foot sprain on Monday night after six minutes of play.
Signed in the offseason after four seasons with the Lakers, Caruso has been a valuable player off the bench and recently as a starter with the Bulls leading with injuries and COVID-19 issues. In 28 minutes a game, the guard is averaging 8.4 points, four assists, 3.7 rebounds, and two steals.
Caruso also has a career-high nine starts in just 26 games this season.