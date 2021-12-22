Bulls guard Alex Caruso is out at least a week with a foot sprain

CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 19: Alex Caruso #6 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles the ball during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 19, 2021 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – He’s been one of the key players to the Bulls’ early success, but for the second time this month, Alex Caruso is dealing with an injury.

Injury Update:



Alex Caruso will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days after sustaining a left foot sprain during Monday’s game vs. the Houston Rockets. pic.twitter.com/4CPiLKvuNm — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 23, 2021

On Wednesday night, the Bulls announced that the guard suffered a sprained right foot in the win over the Raptors on Monday evening. It will keep him out of the lineup at least a week, as the guard won’t be evaluated for 7-to-10 days.

This comes after Caruso was forced two miss two games earlier in December with a hamstring injury – the December 4th contest against the Nets in Brooklyn and the December 6th game against the Nuggets. The guard returned against the Heat on the 11th and played in two contests before leaving with the foot sprain on Monday night after six minutes of play.

Signed in the offseason after four seasons with the Lakers, Caruso has been a valuable player off the bench and recently as a starter with the Bulls leading with injuries and COVID-19 issues. In 28 minutes a game, the guard is averaging 8.4 points, four assists, 3.7 rebounds, and two steals.

Caruso also has a career-high nine starts in just 26 games this season.