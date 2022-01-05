Bulls guard Alex Caruso enters the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 15: Alex Caruso #6 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on November 15, 2021 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – He’s been one of the few members of the team as a whole to avoid entering the NBA’s health and safety protocol for COVID-19.

But now as he looks to return from injury, Alex Caruso will become the latest player to have to take time off after getting the virus.

At Wednesday’s practice at the Advocate Center, head coach Billy Donovan announced that the guard will enter the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol.

The Bulls were one of the first teams in the league to deal with a major outbreak of the virus as cases began to spike at the end of the 2021 calendar year. Because of it, the NBA postponed their games on December 14th (vs Pistons) and 16th (at Raptors) in order to allow the team to get players back from the protocol.

On December 22nd, an outbreak on Toronto forced a postponement of their game with the Raptors at the United Center. All of those games have been rescheduled, which you can see by clicking here.

Signed in the offseason after four years with the Lakers, Caruso has been a critical addition to the Bulls’ bench with his versatility and defensive abilities. In 26 games, the guard is averaging two steals, 3.7 rebounds, and four assists per game along with 8.4 points in 28 minutes.

With the Bulls dealing with injuries and COVID-19 absences, Caruso has also made nine starts for the team as well.

During his first season in Chicago, Caruso has also dealt with a few injuries, including a hamstring ailment that kept him out two games in early December. Against the Rockets on December 21st, the guard sprained his foot after six minutes of action and was declared out for at least a week.

That’s kept him out of the Bulls’ last six games and the stop in the COVID-19 protocol figures puts his status for the next two games in jeopardy. They’ll face the Wizards on Friday at the United Center then hit the road to face the Mavericks on Sunday.