CHICAGO – One of the most versatile Bulls’ players off the bench has been off the floor so far in 2023, and Javonte Green’s absence is going to continue for a few more weeks.

The Bulls have announced that guard Javonte Green will have an arthroscopic debridement of his right knee and will be re-evaluated in 2 weeks. He’s missed the last 5 games, playing last against the Cavs on December 31st. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/ImpEhYD8yt — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) January 10, 2023

On Tuesday, the Bulls announced that the guard will have an arthroscopic debridement of his right knee on Wednesday. After that, the team will re-evaluate him two weeks later.

Per a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the team expects Green to return to the lineup in a month.

Green hasn’t played since December 31 against the Cavaliers when he played 16 minutes off the bench and scored 12 points, his third-highest total of the season. He was held out the last five games due to a knee issue before it was decided to have the procedure on Wednesday.

In his second season with the Bulls, Green is a solid role player for the team who’s averaged 16 minutes in his 28 games on the season, with all but one coming off the bench. He’s averaged 5.9 yards and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

Green saw more playing time in his 65 games last season and made 45 starts for the Bulls in 2021-2022. In 23.4 minutes per game, the guard averaged 7.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest.

This is another knee injury for a Bulls’ guard this year as Lonzo Ball has yet to take part in practice or a game after his arthroscopic debridement procedure on his left in September, his second of 2022.

Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan left Monday’s loss to the Celtics with a right quad strain.