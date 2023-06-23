CHICAGO — Once again, an update from the Bulls on their top point guard wasn’t as positive as they or fans might have hoped.

Yet the news on Lonzo Ball that came out late Thursday night probably wasn’t a surprise, either.

While noting that the guard has made some progress in his recovery from his latest knee surgery, executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas said that the Bulls are expecting Ball to miss the entire 2023-2024 season.

This comes after the point guard missed the second half of the 2021-2022 season and the entire 2022-2023 season after undergoing three surgeries on his left knee. His most recent, a cartilage transplant surgery, took place in March.

“He’s recovering nicely. I think last month he got off the crutches. He’s recovering, doing his rehab, everything is going well,” said Karnisovas of Ball. “Going into the offseason, I think our expectation is that he’s not coming back next season, and he’s going to continue on his recovery.

“If he comes back, it would be great, but we’re just going to treat this offseason and getting ready for the season that he’s not going to be back next season.”

Acquired in a sign-and-trade with the Pelicans in the summer of 2021, Ball played in 35 games in his first season with the Bulls as they got off to a quick start. In January 2022, he had surgery on his left knee to repair a torn meniscus, with the expectation he would miss 6-to-8 weeks.

Yet pain persisted, and Ball wouldn’t return the rest of the season, and when it didn’t go away in the summer, he had another surgery in September. Initial hopes that he could return at the beginning of 2023 faded and in March he had the third surgery on his knee in 14 months.

Ball still has two years left on his contract, there are now questions as to whether he will return not only to the Bulls but to the NBA in general. Karnisovas isn’t giving up hope, and he said on Thursday that there are no plans to waive Ball before the end of his deal.

“We hope eventually you’re going to see him on the basketball court but I do not think he’s going to be back next season,” said Karnisovas.

When he returns remains a mystery, just as it has for nearly two years.