Bulls get their preseason schedule for December

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 26: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls shoots the ball during the Chicago Bulls Mini Camp on September 26, 2020 at The Advocate Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Joe Pinchin/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – At last, the Bulls know when they’re going to take the floor to face another team here in 2020.

It will happen nine months and one day since they last played a game, and once again, they’ll be at the United Center to do so.

Bulls Basketball returns in TWO weeks! pic.twitter.com/q0gqRhpW9H — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 27, 2020

The Bulls will play four preseason games coming up in the next two weeks – with a pair being played at the United Center and two more on the road.

Billy Donovan’s team makes their debut against the Rockets on Friday, December 11th at home at 7 PM then again on Sunday, December 13th at the same time. The coach then returns to Oklahoma City to face his former team, the Thunder, for a pair of games on Wednesday, December 16th and Friday, December 19th.

This will be the first time the Bulls will play a game against another opponent since March 10th, when they beat the Cavaliers at the United Center in their last game before the pandemic paused the season.

Since the Bulls were in the bottom eight teams in the league, they were not included in the bubble, and their season came to an end. Since then, the team has replaced their front office with new executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley.

They fired head coach Jim Boylen then replaced him with Donovan in September. So far the team hasn’t made a major free agent signing or trade while drafting Patrick Williams out of Florida State with the fourth overall pick in the draft.

The 2020-2021 NBA regular season schedule will be released in two parts this season, with the first expected in the next few days.