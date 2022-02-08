Bulls get players back, but can’t beat the Suns despite a late rally

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 07: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns shoots over Ayo Dosunmu #12 of the Chicago Bulls during the second half of a game at United Center on February 07, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – While they weren’t back to full strength, the Bulls at least had a few more players available that unusual when they took the floor on Monday night for the second of a back-to-back against a pair of the NBA’s better teams.

Zach LaVine and Coby White, who each missed the last two games with injury, returned to help the Bulls face the Suns on Monday night at the United Center.

But their contributions wouldn’t be enough for the team to defeat the best squad in the NBA, despite a furious rally triggered by their bench at the end of the fourth quarter.

Behind 38 points from Devin Booker, the Suns built a 17 points lead in the final three minutes of the contest but had to hold off the Bulls in the final seconds in a 127-124 victory. It’s the second-straight loss for the Bulls and their third in four games as they drop to 33-21 on the season.

LaVine had 32 points in his return to the lineup on 9-of-20 shooting with 4-of-7 from three-point range while hitting all ten of his free throws. White had 13 in his return while DeMar DeRozan, who had 45 points against the Sixers on Sunday, scored 38 against Phoenix on Monday.

Yet it was the team’s bench players – Tony Bradley, Alfonso McKinnie, and Malcolm Hill, that made things interesting in the final minutes as they helped the Bulls go on a 12-0 run to finish the game. Unfortunately, they ran, with Hill’s bucket at the buzzer only serving to make the score a little closer.

This is the first of two match-ups between the Bulls and Suns this year, with the return game in Phoenix happening on March 18th.