CHICAGO – As they look to officially lock up their place and position in the NBA Playoffs, the Bulls got two bits of bad news on Tuesday.

Guard Zach LaVine will miss the game against the Bucks at the United Center as his troublesome left knee is giving him enough problems to sit out for a game. On top of that, head coach Billy Donovan said that guard Lonzo Ball experienced discomfort in the ramp-up of his left knee rehab following arthroscopic knee surgery in January.

The guard had just started running again after taking ten days off following some knee pain in March after the repair of a slight tear of his meniscus. Donovan said that there will be a meeting with Ball, team doctors, and others in the franchise to decide which steps to take next.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Ball is likely to be shut down for the season.

As for LaVine, Donovan said that no decision has been made regarding his availability for Wednesday’s game against the Celtics or the final two games of the regular season.

That’s not the best of news for the Bulls who have struggled against Milwaukee all season long and are looking to officially lock up their spot in the playoffs with a win or a Cavaliers loss.

The Bulls also remain tied for fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with the Raptors with four games to play, though they do hold the tie-breaker over Toronto since they won the season series.