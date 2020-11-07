Bulls get closer to finally having a date to return to the floor

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 27: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls shoots a free throw against the San Antonio Spurs on January 27, 2020 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The last time they were on the floor, there wasn’t much enthusiasm to see the team considering their place in the standings and as an organization.

That was March 10th, when the struggling Bulls were on their way to another season out of the playoffs, facing the Cavaliers at the United Center. They won that night in Coby White’s first NBA start, and as it would turn out, it would be the end of a season along with an era of the franchise.

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down the rest of the season and the team wasn’t good enough, record-wise, to be included in the NBA bubble in Disneyworld. During that break, the Bulls ended the “Gar-Pax” era of the team, installing new leadership with executive VP Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley.

Now the Bulls and their fans, with a sense of a new beginning, are excited to see what the 2020-2021 season holds, and their getting closer to a start date.

ESPN story on NBPA vote to accept a December 22 start and reduced 72-game schedule for 2020-2021 NBA season: https://t.co/6trdpRe5la — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 6, 2020

Per multiple reports, the first from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA Player’s Association representatives for each team have approved the league’s proposal to start the season before Christmas.

In this plan, teams would start the season on December 22nd or just after as part of a 72-game schedule that would make up the 2020-2021 season. It would begin with training camps that start around December 1st with the NBA Finals concluding before the Summer Olympics in July.

At the moment, the owners and players have to finalize details to officially set this plan in to motion, and it’s a relief for the Bulls when it gets done.

Should they play on December 22nd, they will have gone nine months and 12 days since last playing a competitive game. They’ve only been together as a group for workouts for a few weeks at the Advocate Center in September and October thanks to the league giving non-bubble teams the opportunity to hold a “camp.”